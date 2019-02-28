Home States Karnataka

Q-paper leak kingpin keeps officials on their toes

Shivakumaraiah, kingpin of the serial PU question paper leak, was arrested by CCB police in connection with the case of constable examinations.

Published: 28th February 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a day left for the commencement of the second year pre-university board examinations, department officials are a worried lot. Reason: The kingpin of the 2016 PU question paper leak is out on bail.

Shivakumaraiah, kingpin of the serial PU question paper leak, was arrested by CCB police in connection with the case of constable examinations. Recently, the Karnataka High Court granted him bail.“Though we have prepared well under the Karnataka Secure Examinations System, the person (Shivakumaraiah) with such a track record being out on bail increases pressure on us,” said a department official.

Asked about this, S R Umashankar, principal secretary, primary and secondary education department, said, “We have requested the home department to take preventive measures, and also requested the government to appeal before the court to cancel his bail.”

