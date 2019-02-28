Siddaramaiah calls out fake tweet on Balakot strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s twitter handle was compromised on Wednesday, a day after the Indian Air Force carried out strikes on Pakistan’s Balakot.

His official Twitter handle @siddaramaiah had a rather strange tweet: “Today Indian Air Force has attacked on BAGALAKOT. Deep codomienses (sic) to the terrorists families.May their souls rest in piece (sic)”. The message was tweeted at 5.15 pm on February 27.

It was retweeted once and the former chief minister was trolled on social media for his spelling bloopers like Bagalakot instead of Balakot, and expressing his condolence to the families of terrorists.

Siddaramaiah, who got to know of this, immediately tweeted the image with Fake News watermarks and tweeted: “Morphed tweets with my official handle are being circulated in social media by few unethical users. This image has a logo of a group ‘Troll Sisyandru’. I urge @BlrCityPolice to take immediate action against those involved &I also request @MBPatil to look into the case.”