Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah calls out fake tweet on Balakot strike

It was retweeted once and the former chief minister was trolled on social media for his spelling bloopers like Bagalakot instead of Balakot,and expressing his condolence to the families of terrorists.

Published: 28th February 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s twitter handle was compromised on Wednesday, a day after the Indian Air Force carried out strikes on Pakistan’s Balakot.
His official Twitter handle @siddaramaiah had a rather strange tweet: “Today Indian Air Force has attacked on BAGALAKOT. Deep codomienses (sic) to the terrorists families.May their souls rest in piece (sic)”. The message was tweeted at 5.15 pm on February 27.

It was retweeted once and the former chief minister was trolled on social media for his spelling bloopers like Bagalakot instead of Balakot, and expressing his condolence to the families of terrorists.

Siddaramaiah, who got to know of this, immediately tweeted the image with Fake News watermarks and tweeted: “Morphed tweets with my official handle are being circulated in social media by few unethical users. This image has a logo of a group ‘Troll Sisyandru’. I urge @BlrCityPolice to take immediate action against those involved &I also request @MBPatil to look into the case.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Balakot strike Indian Air Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp