Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah seeks legal action against men impersonating his identity on social media

The request comes a day after he tweeted about morphed tweets that have characteristics of his official twitter handle being circulated in the social media.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Thursday asked Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil to take legal action against people impersonating him on the social media with an intent to malign his identity.

The request comes a day after he tweeted about morphed tweets that have characteristics of his official twitter handle being circulated in the social media.

"Morphed tweets with my official handle are being circulated in social media by few unethical users. This image has a logo of a group 'Troll Sisyandru'. I urge @BlrCityPolice to take immediate action against those involved &I also request Shri. @MBPatil to look into the issue," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

The tweet was tagged with a picture of the morphed tweet that read "Today Indian Air Force has attacked on BAGALAKOT. Deep codomienses to the terrorists families. May their souls rest in piece (sic)."

Interestingly, Bagalkote is the district where Siddaramaiah's constituency Badami is located.

Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Patil, said he was constrained to report to him, "the criminal act of impersonating my identity on social media with intent of maligning my identity."

He said a social media group 'Troll Sisyandru' on Instagram had posted a morphed image of a tweet with the characteristics of his official twitter handle, which had content that amounted to sedition and also contradicting his own views.

In the letter, a copy of which was also sent to the Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, T Suneel Kumar, he said he had neither tweeted the content in the image nor anything that implied the same.

Stating that the group had circulated the offensive and false material on the internet, Siddaramaiah said the offensive material was not only false, "but frivolous, defamatory, abusive and insinuative" and had been done with the intention to insult and label him and cause a scandal by slandering and slurring his character.

"This amounts to making impersonation and defamatory comment on social media and several persons have already asked me about the same, believing the same to be true."

The group responsible was liable for prosecution for offensive comment on the social media and other offences, he further said, adding that "I request you to take legal action against the said person at the earliest."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp