Three-year-old boy inflicted with cigarette burns by father dies due to infection

The deceased boy is Pruthvi (3) and his parents are Harish and Renuka, residents of Maruthi Extension in Malur town. He was inflicted with burns more than 20 times on different parts of the body.

Published: 28th February 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

MALUR (KOLAR): A three-year-old boy, who was burned several times with a cigarette by his father, died after contracting infection at Malur in Kolar district on Tuesday night. The parents even tried to cover up the death but were arrested after the hospital authorities informed the police. They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Kolar Superintendent of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat said preliminary investigation revealed the parents were angry that Pruthvi would not listen to them and was very naughty. He had even been beaten up several times. Harish, who is addicted to alcohol and is a smoker, reportedly decided to inflict Pruthvi with cigarette burns to get him to mend his ways.

The SP said that a week ago, Harish, in the presence of his wife, burned his son with a cigarette and warned him to heed their words. Since the boy did not react or cry, they thought that his behaviour was abnormal and believing that he may be under some spell, they took him to a temple where he was given a bath.

After two days, the burn injuries turned infectious and the boy started crying unable to bear the pain. Around 1 am on Tuesday, the parents brought the boy to the Malur Government Hospital where the doctors said he was brought dead.

Harish works as a driver while his wife Renuka runs beauty parlour.Malur Circle Inspector Sathish said the parents attempted to cover up the death and decided to cremate the boy claiming that he had died due to some disease. On receiving information from the hospital, police questioned Harish and Renuka who confessed.The police registered a case based on a complaint from Harish’s father Nanjundeshwara.

TAGS
cigarette burns father

