BS Yeddyurappa  under fire for linking air strikes to elections; says his statement was reported out of context

Political parties and media in Pakistan too used it to accuse India of escalating the situation.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's remarks linking air strikes with the Lok Sabha elections caused a major embarrassment for the BJP. The Congress and JD(S) leaders have slammed Yeddyurappa, while his own party leaders have disapproved his views.

However, Yeddyurappa on Thursday claimed that his remarks were being reported out of context. Taking to social media to clarify his stand the BJP leader said "my statement is being reported out of context. I said that situation favourable for BJP, which I am saying for last couple of months. This is not first time that I said BJP in Karnataka will win minimum 22 seats under the able leadership of Modi ji."

"I would like to clarify that my yesterday's statement has been completely misinterpreted. I have the highest regard for our armed forces. I salute the bravery of our men in fighting for the country's safety," Yeddyurappa said in a series of tweets.

"I stand along with my fellow countrymen and pray for the safe return of (Wing) Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (IAF pilot in Pakistan's custody). To me, the Nation comes first and then the party," he said.

In another tweet, he said, "My statement is being reported out of context. I said that 'situation is favourable for BJP' which I have been saying for the last couple of months. This is not the first time I said BJP in Karnataka will win a minimum of 22 seats under the able leadership of Modiji."

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy called  Yeddyurappa's remarks as shameful. "The entire nation is united in supporting the central government and our armed forces to fight terrorism, while Yeddyurappa is busy calculating how many extra LS seats the terror attack and Pakistan war can bring to his party. It's shameful to exploit our jawans' sacrifice for electoral gains," Kumaraswamy stated.

Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah termed it as "shocking and disgusting. "No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers' death, only an anti-national can," he stated.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and union minister Gen VK Singh disapproved his party leader's views. "@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats," he stated.

Political parties and media in Pakistan too used it to accuse India of escalating the situation. " Took two days to reveal the political game behind sending two nuclear-armed nations into an escalated tension situation. It’s about 22 seats. In this day and age, no agendas remain hidden. Take note India and #SayNoToWar!" tweeted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)

(With PTI inputs)

