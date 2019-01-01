2019 looking forward

By Express News Service

As we bid goodbye to 2018, 2019 brings with it a host of new projects and initiatives in the field of sports, politics, business, infrastructure and education. Above all, it brings hope of a better year. TNIE lists a few things to watch out for in the New Year.

Queen’s lingo in govt schools

Despite opposition from litterateurs and Kannada activists and open criticism from former CM Siddaramaiah, CM HD Kumaraswamy is keen on implementing English as a medium of instruction in government schools. Over 1,000 government schools in Karnataka are expected to provide English as medium of education from 2019. Currently, schools run by state government teach English as only a subject from Class 1.

Time to go to the Moon,once again

Space enthusiasts will be keen on ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2, and aim to achieve several firsts with the country’s lunar expedition.It will be launched aboard India’s own GSLV MK-III and will carry indigenously developed orbiter, lander and rover, a feat which will put India in the league of select nations. Expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2019, with the Indian space agency pushing for a

date in January.

Fight of fancy for Shivamogga, Kalaburagi

2019 could be the year of flying dreams for the people of Kalaburagi and Shivamogga. All civil work at Kalaburagi Airport is complete and even a trial landing was done in 2018. Nearly 12 years after the state government announced the construction of an airport in Shivamogga, `25 crore was released. To be built on the PPP model,the airport will be constructed on 662 acres of land near Sogane village in the district.

2nd runway will make KIA soar

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will have two major upgrades in 2019. The second runway, expected to be operational by September, will greatly add to the airport’s capacity. It will be equipped with the latest instrument landing system, Cat-IIIB, which will help aircraft movement during fog. KIA will also get a new approach road to connect to the current runway, and an alternative entrance for cargo vehicles from the eastern end of the airport.

Water to flow from Mahadayi

After the long-drawn battle with neighbouring Goa for its share of 36.55 tmcft of water under the Mahadayi project, including 7.56 tmcft for drinking water, people of Mumbai-Karnataka finally have reason to smile. According to sources, of the 5.5 tmcft of water allotted for drinking to Karnataka, 3.80 tmcft will be diverted to Malaprabha basin through Kalasa Nala (1.18 tmcft) and Banduri Nala (2.72 tmcft) while 1.50 tmcft is allotted for in-basin consumption in Khanapur region.

Will Mallya come home to face the music?

Embroiled in a legal battle that has received much media attention, liquor baron and “wilful defaulter” Vijay Mallya could be extradited to India in 2019. A UK court in December ordered Mallya’s extradition. But he has insisted that he would challenge the verdict. Indian authorities have been fighting hard to bring Mallya back to the country as he owes approximately `9,000 crore to various banks.

Battle of the best at Lord’s

England and Wales will host the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. The tournament will begin on May 30, with the finals to be held at the Lord’s on July 14. Ten teams, including India, will compete to wrest the trophy from current champions Australia.

Namma Metro to be bigger, better

Metro will have a busy 2019 as it prepares to complete Phase II of the network before its deadline of 2022. A large part of the Mysuru Road extension is complete, and it is possible that this line could start its run by 2019-end. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd is likely to upgrade all its 3-car trains operating on Phase I to 6-car configuration by 2019-end. This means dedicated coaches for women across its 50-train network.

Look up, your face is your boarding pass

Come March, domestic passengers at KIA can look forward to paperless air travel. Bangalore International Airport Ltd and Portugal-based firm Vision-Box have inked a pact to launch biometric self-boarding technology, aimed at transforming passenger experience and creating a future-ready airport. Biometric technology will identify passengers by their face, avoiding stops and the repeated presentation of boarding passes, passports or other documents.

Zip through B’luru-Mysuru highway

The six-laning of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway will give respite to lakhs of commuters using the road on a daily basis. Given the increasing traffic on this important highway, civil work for the road-widening project will begin in January 2019. The project is expected to be completed in two-and-a-half years. Work includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four road over bridges.

Yeddyurappa to move to national scene?

The state unit of the BJP is likely to get a new president. If sources in the party’s Central leadership are to be believed, BS Yeddyurappa will be replaced by a younger state president. Yeddyurappa could be elevated to a national position, to make way for young blood at the state level. CT Ravi, R Ashok, Ananth Kumar Hegde, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Aravind Limbavali, Shobha Karandlaje and Prahlad Joshi are probable alternatives.

Women can breathe easy

Bengaluru police have a plan to upgrade police stations as part if its efforts to improve women’s safety further. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh said new schemes will be introduced under the Nirbhaya Fund of `667cr. Several police stations and special counselling centres for women will be upgraded. CCTV cameras and helpline numbers will be monitored effectively.

Finally, ring road will encircle IT CITY

The `17,000-cr project, spread over four years, will finally begin to take shape in 2019. The Karnataka Cabinet has agreed to fund land acquisition for the project, taking the first step towards better connecting the existing NICE Road from Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, completing the circle around the city.

Aero India stays in Namma Ooru

The premier air show will be held from February 20 to 24 in Bengaluru. After the Defence Ministry delayed announcing the venue for the premier event well in advance, unlike previous editions, there were rumours that the show could be shifted out from IT City to Lucknow. Experts believe this could affect the turnout of companies for the biennial event.

Namo-Raga fireworks to light up political sky

The largest democracy in the world will choose its new government with the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2019. After a landslide victory in 2014, BJP hopes to retain power. The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, is hammering out a united alliance to take on the Modi-Shah juggernaut. Will Rahul’s David be able to take down Modi’s Goliath? That’s the crux of Battle 2019.

M’luru Pumpwell Flyover to see the light of day

After missing countless deadlines, work on Pumpwell Flyover on NH-66 in Mangaluru city is likely to be completed in 2019. The delay has hit citizens hard by way of frequent traffic jams. First, it was attributed to a delay in handing over of land. Also, faulty design reportedly delayed work. However, work has gained pace over the past few weeks, and is most likely to be completed in 2019.

A lighter burden for schoolkids

In 2019, children across the country will carry lighter bags on their shoulders. Following the order issued by the HRD Ministry, the state Education Department is preparing guidelines to implement the same. Recommendations on weight limit for school bags were drawn up by an expert committee, based on a survey conducted among school kids. The weight of the bag will be in proportion to the age of the child and class.

Making roads safer across Karnataka

In 2017, Karnataka continued to remain fourth in the total number of road accident fatalities in the country. As many as 10,609 people died across the state, only 524 fewer than the previous year. The Road Safety Authority, a long-pending initiative on the lines of a similar body in Kerala, is expected to take shape in 2019. The state government is currently in the process of framing its rules.

Mahamasthakabhisheka at Dharmasthala

The Mahamasthakabhisheka, that happens

once in 12 years, will be held at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district from February 9 to 12 in

2019. The event is expected to attract thousands of devotees, and the temple town is preparing for the grand event. The state government has assured that it will complete all road works leading to Dharmasthala before the event.