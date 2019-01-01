Home States Karnataka

75-year-old abandoned at railway station at Sedam

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Sedam in Kalaburagi district is currently hosting an unfortunate — and unknown — guest. Residents and officials in the town have been trying various ways to help the 75-year-old woman, believed to have been abandoned by her daughter at the railway station last week. The district administration has now taken upon itself the task to get the woman medical aid, as well as look for her family members.

Elderly woman sitting on the platform
near Sedam Taluk Government Hospital

Eyewitnessess say the old woman was brought by train to Sedam Railway Station by a young woman. The latter then left her at the station and went back. A bystander, who heard the two women talking, said they are mother and daughter, and that the former suffers from poor eyesight, due to which the daughter abandoned her.

The young woman returned to her home town, Kodangal, in neighbouring Telangana, he added. Seeing the condition of the old woman, some citizens helped her reach Sedam Taluk Government Hospital. However, as there were nobody to admit her to the hospital, she had to take shelter outside the hospital. A local journalist, Appaji Shivu, then informed Tahasildar Appanna about the issue on Friday, who decided to look into the matter. Appanna said the woman was sent to the government destitute home in Kalaburagi the same day. However, she was seen again near the government hospital the next day.

On inquiry it was found that officials at the destitute home did not accept her as there is no provision to admit people aged over 60 years, or those having no proper address for communication. Hence the officials brought the woman back to Sedam and left her near the taluk hospital, Appanna said, adding that as the woman is old and speaks only in Telugu, they have not been able to get details like her name and address from her. According to Appanna, she has now been admitted to the Sedam taluk hospital and arrangements have been made for her cataract surgery, which will be performed in the next 3-4 days. Later, some officials will escort her to Kodangal, find out her address, and convince her daughter and son-inlaw, who are said to be labourers, to keep her with them.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'.
