Activists campaign to oppose welcome ceremony at Sahitya meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘Poorna Kumbha Swagatham’ organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat during the 84th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held at Dharwad from January 4 to 6, has been opposed by several people. Women activists have started a social media campaign to stop the practice of using 1,001 women in the name of culture.

Several women activists have raised their voice against this practice by the Sahitya Parishat, wherein 1,001 women are selected to welcome guests with kalashas on their head. The activists put up social media posts addressing KSP president Manu Baligar, and questioning why women are needed for such activities.

A post on the social media campaign says, “Over 1001 women are said to be selected for Poorna Kumbha Swagatham of the Sammelana President Dr Chandrashekar Patil in the 84th Akhila Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held at Dharwad between January 4 and 6. The activists opposed this and have demanded that the authorities stop such practice and harassment of women in the name of culture.” Some have even sent direct messages to Manu Baligar, demanding that he withdraw the Poorna Kumbha Swagatham.

N V Sowmya Rani, a freelance journalist who is also part of the campaign, said, “What is the need of such events and why are women used for it? This is another way of harassing women in the name of culture.” Another activist said, “We demand that the organisers issue a media statement withdrawing the event organised to welcome guests.”

Reacting to it, Manu Baligar said, “As per my knowledge, so far, 10 people have expressed their opposition and I too have received some messages. But, as the arrangement of that particular event is done by a procession committee at the local level, I have instructed them not to force any women to take part in the event, and not to deny women who are interested and volunteer to take part.”