Home States Karnataka

AgustaWestland: Sonia, Rahul are thieves, says BS Yeddyurappa

Attacking the CM, Yeddyurappa said that Kumaraswamy was merely claiming to have waived loans.

Published: 01st January 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yeddyurappa_Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

BS Yeddyurappa (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP hit back at the Congress over its allegations regarding the Rafale deal, saying that the revelation by Christian Michel - alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland scam - had nailed the Congress top leadership. Addressing a press meet on Monday, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said that neither AICC president Rahul Gandhi nor Sonia Gandhi had any right to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Congress must now remain silent and watch the court proceedings against their leaders instead of indulging in perverse arguments,” he said. Criticising the ‘Chowkidar hi chor hai’ slogan by Rahul Gandhi, he said that people who were screaming at the top of their lungs that Modi is a chor (thief) were themselves thieves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP AgustaWestland scam Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Narendra Modi BS Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp