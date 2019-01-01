AgustaWestland: Sonia, Rahul are thieves, says BS Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP hit back at the Congress over its allegations regarding the Rafale deal, saying that the revelation by Christian Michel - alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland scam - had nailed the Congress top leadership. Addressing a press meet on Monday, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said that neither AICC president Rahul Gandhi nor Sonia Gandhi had any right to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Congress must now remain silent and watch the court proceedings against their leaders instead of indulging in perverse arguments,” he said. Criticising the ‘Chowkidar hi chor hai’ slogan by Rahul Gandhi, he said that people who were screaming at the top of their lungs that Modi is a chor (thief) were themselves thieves.