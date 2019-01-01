B S Yeddyurappa: BJP not trying to dislodge government, anything can happen anytime

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa on Monday said the BJP was ready to stake a claim if the JD(S)-Congress coalition government fell of its own accord. Responding to questions at a press meet, he said that they would wait and watch, and indicated major political developments ahead of the state budget session.

Predicting that the government would fall due to the internal bickering of the coalition partners, Yeddyurappa said, “The present government is chaotic as both the parties as well as the ministers are not content. BJP is not making any attempt to destabilise the government.”

“The coalition partners are not happy and JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda has already put forth a demand before the Congress to allot 12 seats to it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. At the same time, Co-ordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah is also trying to make his moves. Anything can happen at any time. Please wait and watch,” Yeddyurappa said.

Dismissing Siddaramaiah’s allegation on Sunday that the BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs by offering `25 crore to `30 crore, he said the party had not approached any disgruntled elements (including former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi).

Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has remained incommunicado ever since the cabinet expansion, found support from Athani MLA Mahesh Kumtalli, who has been among the few MLAs backing him.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kumtalli expressed confidence that any differences within the party will be sorted out by the party high command. There was also buzz that Congress MLAs belonging to the

Muslim community were being lured by BJP national president Amit Shah. In a video clip where Siddaramaiah is in conversation with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, the latter is seen explaining to him about the developments. According to claims made by Zameer in the video, Rahim Khan was also among those approached by the BJP. However, BJP was quick to dismiss it as rumours.