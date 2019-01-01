Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district gets new SP

The state government has instituted transfers to various officials after being promoted at the end of the year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has instituted transfers to various officials after being promoted at the end of the year. Among the prominent transfers include HS Revanna, Deputy Inspector General of
Police, Police Fire Services,Bengaluru, who has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Belagavi.

BR Ravikante Gowda, who was posted as the SP of Dakshina Kannada district, has been posted as DIGP, Police Fire Services, Bengaluru. R Dileep, serving as SP, Intelligence (Security), has been posted as DIGP, Bengaluru. N Siddaramappa, SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru has been posted as DIGP of the division. Similarly, BM Laxmi Prasad, SP, Internal Security Division has been posted as SP of Dakshina Kannada district.

Among the IPS officers who were promoted included Abhishek Goyal, Raman Gupta, K Thiyagarajan and Chandragupta. Apart from IPS, several IAS officers were also promoted to supertime and senior time scale by the state on Monday.

