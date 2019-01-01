Home States Karnataka

FIR filed against youth who drove SUV in backwaters

A day after a video reportedly showing a youth driving his SUV at KRS backwaters, went viral, KRS police have filed an FIR against him.

Published: 01st January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 08:00 AM

By Express News Service

MANDYA: A day after a video reportedly showing a youth driving his SUV at KRS backwaters, went viral, KRS police have filed an FIR against him. The youth, Vikram Dharma, son of Dharma Prakash, has been booked under IPC Section 447 and also under Indian Motor Vehicles Act and Karnataka Irrigation Act.Dharma, a native of Mysuru, owns a farm near the backwaters. In the video, he is seen driving through the waters as his friends cheered him on.The complaint was filed by Assistant Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), KRS, Thamme Gowda.

