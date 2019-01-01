FIR filed against youth who drove SUV in backwaters

MANDYA: A day after a video reportedly showing a youth driving his SUV at KRS backwaters, went viral, KRS police have filed an FIR against him. The youth, Vikram Dharma, son of Dharma Prakash, has been booked under IPC Section 447 and also under Indian Motor Vehicles Act and Karnataka Irrigation Act.Dharma, a native of Mysuru, owns a farm near the backwaters. In the video, he is seen driving through the waters as his friends cheered him on.The complaint was filed by Assistant Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), KRS, Thamme Gowda.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Rescuers begin pumping out water from flooded coalmine; trapped miners' names released
'Stranger Things' season 3 will premiere on July 4: Netflix
Brazil's president-elect and right-winger Jair Bolsonaro to take power amid high hopes and fears
'Return home before sunrise': PM Modi told jawans before surgical strikes
Madhya Pradesh govt to withdraw 'political cases' after Mayawati's threat
Women create history with 620-km long human wall to protect Kerala's progressive values