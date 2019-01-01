Home States Karnataka

JD(S) demands 12 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka; blueprint to be prepared soon 

HD Deve Gowda said the blueprint for seat-sharing will first be discussed at the state level by the coalition coordination committee chaired by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

The seat sharing formula within the Congress-JD(S) coalition will be on a 2:1 formula (File photo | EPS/Vinod Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the Congress and its ruling partner JD(S) work out a seat-sharing strategy in Karnataka, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said his party should get 12 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state in the forthcoming general election.

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo also said the blueprint for seat-sharing will first be discussed at the state level by the coalition coordination committee chaired by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and then, finalised by the heads of both the parties after the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

"The seat sharing will be on a 2:1 formula. After the formation of the coalition government, this formula was adopted in allocating portfolios, (heads of) boards and corporations. Naturally, the same formula will apply to Lok Sabha seats," Deve Gowda told reporters.

According to the formula, 11 seats should come to the JD(S) and the party was seeking one extra seat, he said, noting that differences, if any, would be sorted out after deliberating with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Asked if the JD(S) will go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls if the Congress does not agree to give 12 seats to it, the former prime minister said, "That issue will not arise.

This formula has been implemented smoothly all these days. No need to come to a hurried conclusion."

"This will be discussed at the state level and then, at the national level. Ultimately, Rahul Gandhi and myself will discuss and finalise," he said, adding that the JD(S) had got seats in accordance with this formula in the past, when it had allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Asked about the Karnataka president of the JD(S), H Vishwanath, threatening to quit if he was ignored, Deve Gowda said, "That is created by the local media. There will be no such thing."

He said more powers and bigger roles will be given to JD(S) leaders at all levels. The former prime minister asserted that the coalition government in Karnataka was strong and was not in "jeopardy".

"The government will run smoothly, whatever may be the situation created by the media," he added.

 

