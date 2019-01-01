Karnataka most welcoming state, reveals survey

Sreejani Bhattacharyya By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the most welcoming state, according to Softbank-backed OYO Annual Travelopedia 2018. This was the conclusion on the basis of the number of travellers and bookings received throughout 2018.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru topped the list with popular areas being Majestic, Marathahalli, Madiwala, and Koramangala with the most popular price range being Rs 1,200-1,300. The most popular timing for booking was 8 pm.

The National capital of Delhi recorded the maximum number of travel cancellations followed by re-bookings making it the most confused city of the year.The report also pointed out that an OYO booking was done every 0.75 second this year. Goa was the most searched destination for OYO.

The most preferred OYO locations in Mumbai and Delhi were around the airport whereas Koramangala in Bengaluru and Salt Lake in Kolkata topped the charts.

With digitisation playing an important role, the survey showed that out of the total online bookings made, around 92% was done through mobile phones this year. Abhinav Sinha, Chief Operating Officer (COO), OYO Hotels said, “One of the most interesting findings was that the maximum number of tourists visiting India were from the UAE.”