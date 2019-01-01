Party over, time to clean up for eateries; BBMP deploys officials to check segregation of waste in pubs, restaurants

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you think you can get rid of New Year’s celebration waste by dumping it in a public place, or hand it over to pourakarmikas without segregating it first, you may have to pay a heavy penalty on the very first day of the year.

Learning lessons from past mistakes, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to deploy its officials to check all pubs and restaurants in the Central Business District (CBD) such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Shivajinagar, RT Nagar, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Domlur, to ensure proper segregation of waste on January 1. Health officials will visit pubs and restaurants on January 1 and 2 to spread awareness, and ensure it is transferred to collection tippers in the same manner.

BBMP will also deploy about 50 marshals in CBD areas, especially in Koramangala and Indiranagar, to prevent public littering and dumping of alcohol bottles in public places.

According to BBMP, these areas had been littered by garbage and revellers breaking bottles on roads during New Year celebrations last year. Meanwhile, more pourakarmikas will be deployed in the CBD areas on these two days in two shifts. MG Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar will have 200 pourakarmikas sweeping the streets in each area. A BBMP official said, “About 50 marshals appointed by BBMP will be deployed in Koramangala and Indiranagar, and will patrol the streets till 2am on January 1.

Another group of marshals will patrol these areas on the evening of January 1. Public caught dumping garbage in public will be fined immediately,” he said. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM, said, “We have learnt lessons from celebrations in the previous years. We will keep a close watch on miscreants who break bottles in public places. Health officials will visit pubs and restaurants on January 1, inspect the waste and penalize them in case they fail to hand over wet and dry waste separately,” he said.