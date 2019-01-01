Home States Karnataka

Party over, time to clean up for eateries; BBMP deploys officials to check segregation of waste in pubs, restaurants

BBMP will also deploy about 50 marshals in CBD areas, especially in Koramangala and Indiranagar, to prevent public littering and dumping of alcohol bottles in public places.

Published: 01st January 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you think you can get rid of New Year’s celebration waste by dumping it in a public place, or hand it over to pourakarmikas without segregating it first, you may have to pay a heavy penalty on the very first day of the year.

Learning lessons from past mistakes, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to deploy its officials to check all pubs and restaurants in the Central Business District (CBD) such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Shivajinagar, RT Nagar, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Domlur, to ensure proper segregation of waste on January 1. Health officials will visit pubs and restaurants on January 1 and 2 to spread awareness, and ensure it is transferred to collection tippers in the same manner.

BBMP will also deploy about 50 marshals in CBD areas, especially in Koramangala and Indiranagar, to prevent public littering and dumping of alcohol bottles in public places.

According to BBMP, these areas had been littered by garbage and revellers breaking bottles on roads during New Year celebrations last year. Meanwhile, more pourakarmikas will be deployed in the CBD areas on these two days in two shifts. MG Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar will have 200 pourakarmikas sweeping the streets in each area. A BBMP official said, “About 50 marshals appointed by BBMP will be deployed in Koramangala and Indiranagar, and will patrol the streets till 2am on January 1.

Another group of marshals will patrol these areas on the evening of January 1. Public caught dumping garbage in public will be fined immediately,” he said. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM, said, “We have learnt lessons from celebrations in the previous years. We will keep a close watch on miscreants who break bottles in public places. Health officials will visit pubs and restaurants on January 1, inspect the waste and penalize them in case they fail to hand over wet and dry waste separately,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP New Year’s celebration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp