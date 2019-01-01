RGUHS to revise MBBS evaluation 

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure a speedy evaluation process, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to revise the evaluation system for MBBS exams from May 2019. Currently, the university conducts primary evaluation of each answer script at two levels (double evaluation) for MBBS courses, and if there is a difference of 15 per cent marks between both the valuations, it is handed over for a third evaluation. As this process is lengthy, the university has now decided to revise it.

As per the new decision, the university will go for single evaluation at the primary level and all the scripts that have secured less than 50 per cent marks in that particular subject will be sent for a second evaluation automatically.

Dr MK Ramesh, registrar evaluation, RGUHS, said, “As our evaluation system is entirely online-based, scripts with less than 50 percent marks in that subject will be automatically sent for second evaluation.”

This new system will be applied only for MBBS exams from May 2019. To implement it for post graduate courses, the university has to get permission from the Governing Council constituted by the Union government in place of Medical Council of India (MCI).

For post graduation exams, the evaluation process is even lengthier, as the primary level involves four evaluations - two by internal faculty members and two by external.

“We need to get a clarification about post graduation evaluation, so we are writing to the authorities to know if we can implement the system that we are incorporating for the under graduate exams for PG as well,” Ramesh said.