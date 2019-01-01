Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda indulge in Twitter war

Home States Karnataka

Published: 01st January 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE last day of 2018 was marked by a Twitter war between two former chief ministers from the Congress and BJP. Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda went all out on the micro-blogging site a day after Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah accused the saffron party of luring his party MLAs.

The full-blown war saw the Union minister attacking and mocking Siddaramaiah. He accused him of disturbing the coalition government. Other leaders of the BJP, like C T Ravi, joined Gowda in responding to Siddaramaiah’s jibes against the party on social media, on a day the BJP held press conferences nationwide on the AgustaWestland deal. “Since when did you become so impatient that you can’t take criticism of your brand of politics sportively? Is it since the defeat at Chamundeshwari or after the Chief Minister’s chair slipped out of your hand,” asked DV Sadananda Gowda, after Siddaramaiah mocked the BJP for allegedly attempting to topple the coalition government by devious means.

Siddaramaiah’s Twitter handle later deleted the tweet. “Many MLAs in Congress are upset that @siddaramaiah used them to strengthen his position in the Party. Majority of them want to know why he is holding three crucial posts in the Party. Yet Siddaramaiah blames @ BJP4Karnataka for his failures as well as everything under the Sun (SIC),” tweeted CT Ravi. In response, Siddaramaiah tweeted: “You have spoken well out of your experience. Not everybody who mounts a horse is a hero. It is true. After all, weren’t you the one who ran away after being Chief Minister just for 11 months.” Gowda also tweeted that Siddaramaiah was neither the Chief Minister nor had a role to play in Kumaraswamy becoming one.

