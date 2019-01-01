T Narsipur gears up for Kumbh Mela

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The district administration is preparing for the three-day Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held from February 17 to 19 at T Narsipur taluk in the district. The once in a three-year religious event, that is expected to witness the huge conglomeration of 50 lakh devotees, will be held at Triveni Sangama (confluence of three rivers) at Thirumakoodalu in T Narsipur taluk.

Speaking to media after chairing the preliminary meeting organised at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hills on Monday here, Higher Education and District incharge minister G T Devegowda said, “While the preparations are at a nascent level, it has been decided to make a detailed planning to host various events. While there is no dearth of funds, the only aim is to organise programmes without having room for any complaints. Taking into cognisance the significance of the mega event, the government itself will take lead in hosting the event.”

The minister who directed the police personnel to make foolproof arrangements, also instructed them to ensure that there will be no hurdle in bandobust scheme. As the event will also attract VIPs in large numbers, there should not be any complaint related to entry and exit of such persons, he added. Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, who also attended the meeting, said, “With less than two months left for the event, the authorities concerned should expedite the preparations. It was decided to organise the event at T Narsipur as in the earlier days, most of the devotees from this part of the state were finding it difficult to take part in a similar event organised in the northern part of the country. Addditonal SP P V Sneha said, “We will be preparing a data of personnel required to look after both security and traffic arrangements.”