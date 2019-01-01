Home States Karnataka

Three teens drown on new years eve in Karnataka

Police sources said the boys were out with a few others to celebrate their friend's birthday at the college premises which is near the river when the incident happened.

Published: 01st January 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three college students drowned at Netravathi river in Uppinangady in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The bodies were found on Tuesday morning.

The boys are identified as Firzan, 17, from 34th Nekkiladi Adarsh Nagar,  Mohammad Shahir,17, from Perne Biliyoor, and Mohammad Suhail,17, from Nellyadi. All three were students of second PUC Science of Uppinangady Government Pre University College.

Police sources said the boys were out with a few others to celebrate Farzan's birthday at the college premises which is near the river. "The three decided to wash the cake off their faces at the river after cutting the cake. However, since there was a low lying area in the river, they slipped and drowned," sources.

While the family looked for the boys in the middle of the night, they found three bodies at the banks of the river in the morning.

A complaint is registered at Uppinangady station.

TAGS
Karnataka school boys drown Karnataka students drowning

