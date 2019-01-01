Veteran actor Loknath passes away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran Kannada actor Loknath, who made his debut in the national award-winning move Samskara in 1970, passed away here on Monday. He was 90 and died of age-related ailments. He is survived by four daughters and a son. His mortal remains were kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra for public viewing till 2.30 pm on Monday and the last rites were performed the same day. The veteran actor was part of the Kannada film world for the past six decades and shared screen space with most of the big names in the industry like Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Kamal Haasan, Shankar Nag, Ravichandran and others.

He even featured in the TV series Malgudi Days. People remember him fondly as ‘Uncle Loknath’ or ‘Uppinkayi’ (pickle) for his memorable scene in Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu in which he drools over pickle. Although Samskara was his first movie (1970), his second movie Gejje Pooje released in 1969. Loknath came from a theatre background and was part of more than 1,000 plays and famous for characters like Galileo in Galileo, Rajaram in Aspota, Dr Faustus in the play Dr Faustus among many others. He worked in more than 650 films and among them Bootayyana Maga Ayyu, Collegu Ranga, Naagarahaavu, Katha Sangama, Hosa Neeru, Singapurinalli Raja Kulla and Minchina Ota brought him fame. His last film was Bheema Theeradalli.