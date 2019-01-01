VIPs, devotees throng Siddaganga to visit seer

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A steady stream of visitors including VIPs and devotees has been visiting Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga mutt. Among the recent visitors was former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa who exchanged brief pleasantries with the Lingayat religious figure and humanitarian. “Swamiji is responding to the treatment well, and he gestured me to have ‘prasadam’ at the mutt,” he told reporters after the visit.

As news of Yeddyurappa paying a visit to the 111-yearold Swamiji spread, devotees began making a beeline for the mutt, and the police had a difficult time controlling them. However, by placing adequate barricades, they restored order. Sources within the mutt told The New Indian Express that doctors are monitoring the Swamiji around the clock.