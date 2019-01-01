Home States Karnataka

VIPs, devotees throng Siddaganga to visit seer

A steady stream of visitors including VIPs and devotees has been visiting Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga mutt.

Published: 01st January 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM B S Yeddyurappa comes out of Siddaganga Mutt after paying a visit to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji in Tumakuru on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A steady stream of visitors including VIPs and devotees has been visiting Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga mutt. Among the recent visitors was former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa who exchanged brief pleasantries with the Lingayat religious figure and humanitarian. “Swamiji is responding to the treatment well, and he gestured me to have ‘prasadam’ at the mutt,” he told reporters after the visit.

As news of Yeddyurappa paying a visit to the 111-yearold Swamiji spread, devotees began making a beeline for the mutt, and the police had a difficult time controlling them. However, by placing adequate barricades, they restored order. Sources within the mutt told The New Indian Express that doctors are monitoring the Swamiji around the clock.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp