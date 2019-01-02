Cracks show up in JD(S), Vishwanath wants to give up president post

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within five months of taking over as State President of JD(S), H Vishwanath has expressed his “inability” to continue in the post. Post the cabinet expansion, the Congress has barely managed to keep its house in order, and now it looks like dissent has spilt over to coalition partner JD(S).

JD(S) sources suggest that apart from the delay in filling up two vacant cabinet berths and appointments to boards and corporations, party members have expressed disappointment over how things are panning out for the JD(S), especially since the bypolls in November last year. Vishwanath publicly expressing his intention to quit his post has only added strength to speculation that all is not well in the JD(S).

“I have undergone multiple surgeries and am not in the best of health. It will be difficult to tour the state, strengthen the party and campaign at a stretch, given my health condition. I think it is best to resign from the post of State President,” Vishwanath told reporters on Tuesday. The former Congressman-turned JD(S) leader may have cited health reasons, but sources in the party suggest that Vishwanath’s decision comes out of frustration.

“In a party where one man, HD Deve Gowda, calls the shots, all other positions are for namesake. Vishwanath seems to have taken the call, tired of neglect in the party,” said a party insider. Party insiders suggest that Vishwanath is disappointed over not being involved in the decision-making process in the party. As a former Congressman, the state president is still viewed as an outsider by many within the party, who refuse to acknowledge his leadership. Deve Gowda not insisting on the inclusion of both coalition party presidents in the coordination committee has compounded his disappointment. Vishwanath, however, insisted that he was indebted to party supremo Deve Gowda for making him the state president, and there was no bad blood within the party.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda denied any dissent in the party. “We have called for a meeting on Thursday, and all leaders will be present. Reports of Vishwanath’s resignation are mere speculation,” he said.

Meeting to discuss key issues

JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda has called for a meeting of office-bearers on January 3. State President H Vishwanath and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will preside over the meeting, where cabinet expansion for the pending two berths and appointments to boards and corporations from the party quota will be discussed. The party will also discuss its prospects on seat-sharing for the LS polls. Gowda is also keen on appointing office-bearers to the party’s district-level units to strengthen grassroots workers. Sources suggest that Gowda will address the discontent among leaders during the meeting.

Is JD(S) turning sick?

The brewing dissent in the JD(S), leaders feel, is destroying the core strength of the party. Inaccessibility to the CM is the biggest grouse among leaders. “Now that they are in power, it is as though they don’t need the cadre anymore. It sends out a message that the CM and his family are selfish, and just used the cadres,” said a prominent leader. Insiders also observed how senior leaders like YSV Dutta and Basavaraj Horatti are being sidelined, while the non-deserving are being rewarded. A host of leaders are looking at Vishwanath as the face of dissent in the party. His hesitation to continue as state president is only the tip of the iceberg. Leaders are also said to be unhappy over National Secretary-General Danish Ali interfering in state affairs. The list of aspirants for the two cabinet berths is long, and includes MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, Saravana and BM Farooq. The JD(S), which has been putting off expansion, has been under pressure to act, especially after Congress filled up all 22 berths in its quota.