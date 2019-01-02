Indiscriminate mining ruins village that provided weapons to Vijayanagar Empire

Subhash Chandra N S By

BALLARI: The ancient Kamathur village, which lies in the thickets of Devagiri Range of Kumaraswamy Reserve Forest in Sandur, was once from where the mighty Vijayanagar Empire got its weapons. It is now a victim of indiscriminate mining.

Roads here today are carpeted. Only, the carpet is mining dust. People of the village suffer ailments like asthma and other respiratory diseases, as is diabetes. Roofs of houses here are muddy red in colour. Monsoons add to the misery of its residents, as moving about within the village becomes a herculean task. They need to obtain permission from the mining firm to use the only road here, or trek to their destination. This is the description of Kamathur that stands 1,000 meters above sea level.

Nestled atop a hill, the village suffers from the ‘Midas curse’. Rich in iron ore and manganese, it is surrounded by seven mining firms, with three still operating. Strangely, none of the villagers work in any of these companies. The village has a good literacy rate. “We have been demanding that the mining companies and the government provide employment to our youth, but that has not happened so far. Our boys work as contract labourers, mostly as driver. Our children struggle hard to study by walking to schools in Sandur,” Pennaiah, a gram panchayat member told The New Indian Express.

The village has power lines, but not regular supply. Pristine sweet water springs of the Kumaraswamy forest provide them with endless clean water, but it does not serve any purpose other than drinking as cultivation is a thing of the past here. Thick mining dust restricts the growth of agriculture crops and every crop has been a failure for decades.

Neglect of the village is seen in its closed health centre and dilapidated school. According to the villagers, a doctor from the NMDC mine comes once in a week for a few hours.

War armoury

“The place was used to manufacture weapons during the Vijayanagar age. Once upon a time there were many blacksmiths here. We can still find clues of metal smelting and dyes,” points out A V Somashekar, a former manager of a mine.

Sreeshail Sandur of Sandur-based Janasangram Parishat said, “Weapons were manufactured in Kamma Theravu (original name of the village),and its decline began after it was robbed of its revenue village status.”

Ballari DC Ram Prasath Manohar said that he is aware of the problem here, so he has already provided an ambulance exclusively for the village. “A road has been proposed under PPP model with the mining firm, which will be completed within six months,” he added.