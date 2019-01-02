NTCA cracks down on projects in tiger ranges

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed strict compliance of statutory provisions in respect to infrastructure projects in tiger reserves/corridors/linking areas. The order comes in the wake of many tiger ranges states not following existing guidelines and legal procedures for rail, road and such projects in and around tiger reserves.

Stressing its powers/functions under Section 38 (O) (2) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the NTCA has asked the state chief wildlife wardens to ensure that tiger reserves and areas linking one PA or tiger reserve to another are not diverted for ecologically unsustainable purposes. The tiger authority says this can be done only in public interest, and only with the approval of the National Board for Wild Life (NBWL).

“Under Section 38 (O) (1) (g), we will have the powers to assess and evaluate various aspects of sustainable ecology and disallow any ecologically-unsustainable land use projects within the tiger reserve,” said the NTCA.

On October 2018, wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni had written to the NTCA member secretary to issue directions under Section 38 (O) (2) to the chief wildlife warden to reject the Hubballi-Ankola rail proposal. He adds, “These directions are a welcome step. In fact, the Karnataka government had bypassed the State Board for Wildlife and submitted the revised rail proposal to the standing committee of NBWL in violation of established legal procedures and guidelines. The committee had asked NTCA to carry out inspection and submit a report. After this, NTCA rejected the project twice.”

It may be noted that NTCA was asked by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to carry out the ‘project site appraisal’ under Section 38 (O) of the Wildlife Protection Act. Further, in many reports/letters/appraisals by multiple authorities and committees, it has been clarified that the Hubballi-Ankola rail proposal is not in public interest, an activist from Dandeli adds. “The WPA does not contain any provisions of appeal by any project proponent/user agency against the opinion/recommendation of the statutory authority. In the case of this rail proposal, NTCA being the statutory authority, has already recommended scrapping the proposal twice.”

A forest official concurs that the NTCA can issue directions in writing to any person, officer or authority for protection of tigers, and the person, officer or authority shall be bound to comply. It is the responsibility of the state government and chief wildlife warden to comply with directions issued by NTCA for infrastructure projects falling in and around tiger reserves. In this regard, the rail project in the Western Ghats should be rejected by the state government, he adds.