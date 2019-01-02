Ramesh Jarkiholi keeps mum, talk of him joining the BJP grows loud

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The activities of 15 rebel Congress MLAs, headed by Ramesh Jarkiholi, have again put the coalition leadership in a dilemma as the political drama seems to be heading towards a climax, with BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi joining his brother in New Delhi today.

Balachandra is said to be woring closely with the dissidents in Delhi. According to sources, top BJP leaders have held talks with the Jarkiholis, but are yet to come to a consensus on some issues before giving their final nod to the group.

Despite claims by Congress leaders in Bengaluru that no legislators are involved in the dissident activities, sources confirmed that at least 14 MLAs have assured Ramesh to join him in quitting the Congress.

Commenting on BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s denial to have had talks with Ramesh, an associate of the latter was wondering why Yeddyurappa rushed to New Delhi. He added that what Congress leader Siddaramaiah had said about the BJP offering party MLAs Rs 25- Rs 30 crore was true, by asserting that a bonus was being given to the legislators.

A few days after stating that the coalition government will collapse within 24 hours, BJP MLA Umesh Katti said, “Siddaramaiah should admit that he is planning to bring down the coalition,’’ added Katti.