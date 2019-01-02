Self-assessment now mandatory for Karnataka's degree college teachers

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From 2019 onwards, even teachers working at government degree colleges in the state will have to compulsorily evaluate themselves on the basis of their strengths and weaknesses. In a bid to improve the quality of teaching, the Department of Collegiate Education is making ‘self-assessment’ a must for teachers.

April 2019 onwards, every teacher will have to assess their performance and submit details to principals concerned. This has been communicated to principals of all 412 government degree colleges. “The self-assessment form will be evaluated by experts and sent back to them,” said a senior official of the department.

Along with the communication to principals, the department has also attached a sample form for self-assessment, which has as many as 35 questions. These forms need to be downloaded from the department’s website by the teachers.

“Assessment of teachers was being done by students, but since that did not yield much results, the department came up with the idea of mandatory self-assessment for teachers,” the official said, adding, “This will not just involve performance based on academics, but also behavioural and disciplinary aspects of teachers during college hours.”

The self-assessment of teachers covers over 35 areas, which include utilisation of syllabus, teaching plan, usage of teaching aids, preparation of teaching material, innovative teaching methods, remedial coaching, special lectures delivered beyond the curriculum, performance of students, leaves availed, books published, etc.