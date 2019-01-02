Home States Karnataka

Self-assessment now mandatory for Karnataka's degree college teachers

April 2019 onwards, every teacher will have to assess their performance and submit details to principals concerned.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From 2019 onwards, even teachers working at government degree colleges in the state will have to compulsorily evaluate themselves on the basis of their strengths and weaknesses. In a bid to improve the quality of teaching, the Department of Collegiate Education is making ‘self-assessment’ a must for teachers.

April 2019 onwards, every teacher will have to assess their performance and submit details to principals concerned. This has been communicated to principals of all 412 government degree colleges. “The self-assessment form will be evaluated by experts and sent back to them,” said a senior official of the department.

Along with the communication to principals, the department has also attached a sample form for self-assessment, which has as many as 35 questions. These forms need to be downloaded from the department’s website by the teachers.

“Assessment of teachers was being done by students, but since that did not yield much results, the department came up with the idea of mandatory self-assessment for teachers,” the official said, adding, “This will not just involve performance based on academics, but also behavioural and disciplinary aspects of teachers during college hours.”

The self-assessment of teachers covers over 35 areas, which include utilisation of syllabus, teaching plan, usage of teaching aids, preparation of teaching material, innovative teaching methods, remedial coaching, special lectures delivered beyond the curriculum, performance of students, leaves availed, books published, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Collegiate Education Degree colleges Self assessment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp