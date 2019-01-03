After failed revolt, Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi rushes to Bengaluru

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A week-long vigorous attempt by Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to achieve the magic number of 15 MLAs and herd them into the BJP camp, seems to have hit a dead-end. Yet, Ramesh is unwilling to leave the battlefield, say sources.

A week after he went missing last Tuesday, Ramesh Jarkiholi’s whereabouts have become a little more clear. He arrived in Gokak on Wednesday, and stayed at his home for a while, before leaving for Bengaluru in the afternoon.

Curiously, his brother Satish also headed to Bengaluru. The brothers reached the city separately, sources said. They are expected to hold meetings with top KPCC leaders, including Dr G Parameshwara,

on Thursday.

“Satish Jarkiholi joined Ramesh after cancelling all his scheduled programmes tomorrow. Both of them will be meeting Congress leaders in the wake of Ramesh’s failed attempts to defect to the BJP,’’ said an associate of the Jarkiholis.

Ramesh, who flew into Dabolim Airport in Goa, drove down to Gokak in his car and rested at his house for a short while. He refused to meet elected muncipal council members from Gokak, then drove to Hubballi and took a flight to Bengaluru. Many municipal council members from Gokak grew emotional and volunteered to resign en masse if he quit the party.

According to sources, BJP top leadership, which held many rounds of meetings with Ramesh in Delhi in the past few days, insisted he get at least 15 Congress MLAs to the capital so that the BJP could stake its claim to form a government in Karnataka.

However, Ramesh failed to gather numbers, despite his week-long attempt to convince the party’s disgruntled legislators to join his camp. The BJP, however, is keeping its doors open to him, sources added. In Congress circles, there is much concern over Ramesh’s next move.