Home States Karnataka

After failed revolt, Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi rushes to Bengaluru

A week after he went missing last Tuesday, Ramesh Jarkiholi’s whereabouts have become a little more clear.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi (File | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A week-long vigorous attempt by Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to achieve the magic number of 15 MLAs and herd them into the BJP camp, seems to have hit a dead-end. Yet, Ramesh is unwilling to leave the battlefield, say sources. 

A week after he went missing last Tuesday, Ramesh Jarkiholi’s whereabouts have become a little more clear. He arrived in Gokak on Wednesday, and stayed at his home for a while, before leaving for Bengaluru in the afternoon.

Curiously, his brother Satish also headed to Bengaluru. The brothers reached the city separately, sources said. They are expected to hold meetings with top KPCC leaders, including Dr G Parameshwara, 
on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Ramesh Jarkiholi keeps mum, talk of him joining the BJP grows loud

“Satish Jarkiholi joined Ramesh after cancelling all his scheduled programmes tomorrow. Both of them will be meeting Congress leaders in the wake of Ramesh’s failed attempts to defect to the BJP,’’ said an associate of the Jarkiholis.

Ramesh, who flew into Dabolim Airport in Goa, drove down to Gokak in his car and rested at his house for a short while. He refused to meet elected muncipal council members from Gokak, then drove to Hubballi and took a flight to Bengaluru. Many municipal council members from Gokak grew emotional and volunteered to resign en masse if he quit the party. 

According to sources, BJP top leadership, which held many rounds of meetings with Ramesh in Delhi in the past few days, insisted he get at least 15 Congress MLAs to the capital so that the BJP could stake its claim to form a government in Karnataka.

However, Ramesh failed to gather numbers, despite his week-long attempt to convince the party’s disgruntled legislators to join his camp. The BJP, however, is keeping its doors open to him, sources added. In Congress circles, there is much concern over Ramesh’s next move. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Karnataka Ramesh Jarkiholi Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp