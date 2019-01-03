Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Belagavi guzzles 3.75 lakh litres of alcohol on New Year’s Eve

As many as 18,932 crates of liquor, including beer, amounting to 3,75,867 litres, were sold in the district on Monday.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: People gave a spirited welcome to 2019 in Belagavi, with increased consumption of alcohol recorded on New Year’s Eve as compared to the occasion last year. As many as 18,932 crates of liquor, including beer, amounting to 3,75,867 litres, were sold in the district on Monday.

The response broke the sale record of last year by 25,558 litres, since a corresponding figure of 15,295 crates (3,50,309 litres) was recorded on December 31, 2017.  The total alcohol consumed this year included 2,82,782 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and 93,085 litres of beer, as against 2,68,762 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and 81,547 litres of beer sold on the day last year. 

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna Arun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Excise Department, said an additional 14,000 boxes liquor were sold on New Year’s Eve this year compared to last year. Youths came in more numbers to buy alcohol this time, he added. 

Muralidhar Jadhav, the owner of Jadhav Wines of Belagavi and secretary of Belagavi Bars Association, said the sale of all brands of liquor shot up significantly this time.  “The  sale would have been even more brisk if December 31 had not fallen on a Monday. Many people avoid consuming non-vegetarian food on Mondays. That’s why the sale picked up again in the city on the night of January 1, as many continued the celebrations to usher in the New Year on Tuesday night as well,’’ Muralidhar Jadhav added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Belagavi Belagavi alcohol New Years Eve Karnataka New Years Eve Belagavi New Years Eve Belagavi liquor sales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp