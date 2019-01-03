Karnataka's Belagavi guzzles 3.75 lakh litres of alcohol on New Year’s Eve

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: People gave a spirited welcome to 2019 in Belagavi, with increased consumption of alcohol recorded on New Year’s Eve as compared to the occasion last year. As many as 18,932 crates of liquor, including beer, amounting to 3,75,867 litres, were sold in the district on Monday.

The response broke the sale record of last year by 25,558 litres, since a corresponding figure of 15,295 crates (3,50,309 litres) was recorded on December 31, 2017. The total alcohol consumed this year included 2,82,782 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and 93,085 litres of beer, as against 2,68,762 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and 81,547 litres of beer sold on the day last year.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna Arun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Excise Department, said an additional 14,000 boxes liquor were sold on New Year’s Eve this year compared to last year. Youths came in more numbers to buy alcohol this time, he added.

Muralidhar Jadhav, the owner of Jadhav Wines of Belagavi and secretary of Belagavi Bars Association, said the sale of all brands of liquor shot up significantly this time. “The sale would have been even more brisk if December 31 had not fallen on a Monday. Many people avoid consuming non-vegetarian food on Mondays. That’s why the sale picked up again in the city on the night of January 1, as many continued the celebrations to usher in the New Year on Tuesday night as well,’’ Muralidhar Jadhav added.