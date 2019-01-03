Chikungunya scare grips Karnataka's Davangere district

Arpitha I By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Eighty-three residents of Bangarakkana Gudda in Jagalur taluk of Davangere district have been treated for suspected chikungunya in the past three days. Of them, 58 are being treated for mild fever and 25 for joint pain. Blood samples of five people with severe joint pain have been sent to a laboratory for further tests. The results are expected on Thursday.

Health officials rushed to the village with a rapid response team on Tuesday. The village has about 200 houses with a population of 600. Health officials said the village has been seeing suspected chikungunya cases for the last one week but the numbers spiked in last two days.

District Health Officer Dr M S Tripulamba told TNIE that they are treating them suspecting Chikungunya. She said the taluk health officer has been sent to the village.

A team of specialised doctors have also been sent to the village with required medical kit. “Injections such as anti-diclofenac and anti-inflammatory are given to people. We are treating them suspecting Chikungunya. The reason for this mass outbreak is due to viral infection and doctors will camp in the village for the next few days,” she added.

The villagers and health officials are clueless about the cause of the illness as the samples collected are still being tested.

THO Dr Nagaraj said that of the 58 people who have developed fever, 23 are men, 25 women and 10 children. Among those who have joint pain, 12 are men and 13 are women. “We have sent the blood samples of the five people who have severe joint pain. The lab report is expected soon,” he said.

“But we are continuing with the treatment to the people at our medical camp. We have not reported any critical cases so far. We have sent a medical team to the village which will stay there to look after the affected ones,” a source said.

Gram Panchayat member Hanumanthappa said, “There are no drain blocks in the village as the gram panchayat has kept the drains clear. Villagers are consuming pure water.”