Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar invites Channapatna BJP workers to join Congress

The BJP leader even refused to contest from Channapatna in the bypoll, fully aware of an imminent defeat, thanks to Shivakumar.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah and D Parameshwara continue to accuse the BJP of attempting to lure its MLAs, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar has extended an invitation to BJP workers. 

In an open letter dated January 1, 2019, the Ramanagara in-charge minister invited all BJP workers and leaders from Channapatna “who believe in the values of the Congress” to join his party.

The contents of the letter are a direct attack on prominent Vokkaliga leader CP Yogeshwar, who was introduced to politics by Shivakumar, but chose to jump ship to the BJP. 

ALSO READ: After failed revolt, Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi rushes to Bengaluru

“Many workers of the taluk are disheartened by the selfish ways of power-hungry leaders and have spoken up about their problems. They have also expressed a desire to join the Congress. They are welcome to join the party whenever they want,” the letter states. Shivakumar, in his letter, reiterated that the Congress will welcome any leader or member of the BJP.

“Social justice, secularism, communal harmony, equality for all, unity in diversity, the progress of the nation are the core values of the Congress. There is no room for injustice and dictatorial style of functioning. Everybody will be treated as equals,” he said.

Even before the Congress and JD(S) entered a coalition, Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy had decided to come together to defeat BJP’s CP Yogeshwar. The BJP leader even refused to contest from Channapatna in the bypoll, fully aware of an imminent defeat, thanks to Shivakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Channapatna BJP workers Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp