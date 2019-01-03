Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar invites Channapatna BJP workers to join Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah and D Parameshwara continue to accuse the BJP of attempting to lure its MLAs, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar has extended an invitation to BJP workers.

In an open letter dated January 1, 2019, the Ramanagara in-charge minister invited all BJP workers and leaders from Channapatna “who believe in the values of the Congress” to join his party.

The contents of the letter are a direct attack on prominent Vokkaliga leader CP Yogeshwar, who was introduced to politics by Shivakumar, but chose to jump ship to the BJP.

“Many workers of the taluk are disheartened by the selfish ways of power-hungry leaders and have spoken up about their problems. They have also expressed a desire to join the Congress. They are welcome to join the party whenever they want,” the letter states. Shivakumar, in his letter, reiterated that the Congress will welcome any leader or member of the BJP.

“Social justice, secularism, communal harmony, equality for all, unity in diversity, the progress of the nation are the core values of the Congress. There is no room for injustice and dictatorial style of functioning. Everybody will be treated as equals,” he said.

Even before the Congress and JD(S) entered a coalition, Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy had decided to come together to defeat BJP’s CP Yogeshwar. The BJP leader even refused to contest from Channapatna in the bypoll, fully aware of an imminent defeat, thanks to Shivakumar.