Doctors across Karnataka to hold symbolic protest tomorrow

Private medical practitioners in the state are going on a one-day symbolic protest on January 4 against some bills placed by Union government.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Extending their support to Indian Medical Association, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) gave a one-day symbolic protest call where all working doctors will be seen wearing a black badge.

Speaking about it, Dr Ramesh Somayaji, joint secretary, PHANA, said, “We have asked all doctors to take part in the protest as the bills moved by the Union government apply to the entire medical fraternity. So, we are expecting even government doctors to participate in the  symbolic protest.”

However, there would be no disturbance in medical services. “It is a symbolic protest and the services will not be affected,” confirmed Dr Ramesh.

Protest against

  • National Consumer Protection Bill 2018
  • Medical Council of India Amendment Bill 2018 
  • National Medical Commission Bill 2017 
