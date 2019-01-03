Doctors across Karnataka to hold symbolic protest tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private medical practitioners in the state are going on a one-day symbolic protest on January 4 against some bills placed by Union government.

Extending their support to Indian Medical Association, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) gave a one-day symbolic protest call where all working doctors will be seen wearing a black badge.

Speaking about it, Dr Ramesh Somayaji, joint secretary, PHANA, said, “We have asked all doctors to take part in the protest as the bills moved by the Union government apply to the entire medical fraternity. So, we are expecting even government doctors to participate in the symbolic protest.”

However, there would be no disturbance in medical services. “It is a symbolic protest and the services will not be affected,” confirmed Dr Ramesh.

Protest against