Engine failure forces Channamma Express passengers to alight midway

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters heading from Tumkuru to Bengaluru were forced to alight midway from their trains on Wednesday morning and use alternate modes of transport following an engine failure in the Rani Channamma Express.

According to a commuter Mahesh Chandran, who was on board the Golgumbaz Express, “Our train made an unscheduled stop near old HMT Layout. We were told of an engine failure in the train running before it, the Rani Chennamma Express, caused this problem.”

Many alighted on the tracks midway and walked up to Goraguntapalaya and took the Metro or a bus to their workplaces.