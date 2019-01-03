Home States Karnataka

JD(S) hints at contesting Lok Sabha elections alone

JD(S) said while the Congress had come to them with the promise of unconditional support, it wasn’t the same anymore.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:47 AM

HD Deve Gowda

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what signals possible heartburn between the coalition partners in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) has claimed that the option of it contesting Lok Sabha polls independently is open. 

After JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda’s multiple statements on seat-sharing elicited no response from the state Congress leadership, party spokesperson and MLC T A Saravana told TNIE that much like the urban local body polls, JD(S) can contest the parliamentary polls alone. 

While the JD(S) spokesperson maintained that a decision will be taken after senior leaders of both parties discuss the matter, other sources from the party suggest that recent moves of the Congress, including the election of the Legislative Council chairman and appointments to boards and corporations seemed unilateral to party supremo Deve Gowda, who has decided not to take it lying down.

“We are 100% sure of winning 8-10 seats. If Congress is unwilling to share that many seats, the option of contesting on our own is always open. The coalition is the Congress’ compulsion, not ours,” he said. 

Party leaders said while the Congress had come to them with the promise of “unconditional” support, it wasn’t the same anymore.

Party leaders told TNIE that while the Congress had come to them with the promise of “unconditional” support, it wasn’t the same anymore. “It isn’t right for the Congress to take unilateral decisions just because they gave our party the Chief Minister’s post,” another JD(S) leader said. He pointed out that JD(S) was miffed over Congress taking decisions without discussing the issues with the coordination committee. “It is natural to feel suspicious that they are working on their own without consulting us. If that is the case, we will have to rethink our strategies too,” said another JD(S) office-bearer.

The notes of dissent from JD(S) against its coalition partner come at a time when JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda has been putting pressure on Congress indirectly over seat sharing. The former PM has spoken about the number of seats his party wishes to contest at least twice in less than a week. The JD(S) has made it clear that it wants a decision on seats by the end of January.

When the Congress leadership, at least at the state level, is unwilling to begin discussions on seat-sharing, Deve Gowda has decided to apply pressure directly on the high command sitting in New Delhi, nudging the partner to begin negotiations. The sudden rush by JD(S) to push for seat-sharing, party sources said, stems from its need to remind its “suddenly more confident” coalition partner of who needs the alliance more.

While Congress’ move to induct new ministers was given a green signal by JD(S), the same wasn’t the case for appointments to boards and corporations. JD(S) leaders suggest that the post of council chairman — which originally belonged to them as per the power-sharing formula — was taken away because Congress decided to give them posts of deputy chairman and chief whip in exchange. Many within the party felt it was unfair. All such grouses will be discussed in the JD(S) meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday where Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be present.

While JD(S) is not ruling out the possibility of a “friendly” fight, the very fact that the partner is considering going to the polls independently strikes at the very idea of a “Mahagatbandhan” for Congress.

“If Congress doesn’t  respect our decisions and aspirations as a party, then we will be forced to give this a thought,” Saravana said. 

