JD(S) prepares for Lok Sabha elections, to have five new presidents

The discussion for five new working presidents will take place at Thursday’s state office bearers’ meeting at JP Bhavan.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

H Vishwanath

JD(S) state president H Vishwanath

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its expansion plans ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (Secular) is looking to appoint five working presidents. At a time when state president H Vishwanath has expressed his desire to step down from the post, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda wants five working presidents to ensure the party’s growth region-wise.

The discussion for five new working presidents will take place at Thursday’s state office bearers’ meeting at JP Bhavan. State president H Vishwanath has called for the meeting to discuss the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body polls.

Vishwanath has cited poor health and his inability to travel extensively for the polls as the primary reason for his decision to quit. Gowda seems to have a solution for this. “The party president has decided to name five working presidents. Representation will be given community and region-wise. We intend to have presidents for all five regions Mumbai-Karnataka, Hyderabad-Karnataka, Old Mysuru, Central Karnataka, Bengaluru city and coastal Karnataka,” said T A Sharavana, MLC and JD(S) spokesperson. 

The party also intends to do away with the existing district and taluk committees to make way for new office bearers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The initiative is part of the JD(S)’ expansion plans.

Despite the growing dissent in the party, sources suggest that no new faces will be inducted into the cabinet, at least before Sankranti. While Congress has filled up all 22 cabinet berths under its quota, JD(S) has kept two berths vacant. JD(S) is also yet to decide on the appointment of chiefs to boards and corporations. Discussions on both these issues will be taken up in Thursday’s meeting. Party sources suggest that while names could be finalised soon, the swearing in ceremony or official appointments will be made only after Sankranti festival, which is considered an auspicious time, given the Gowda family’s firm belief in astrology. 

While the list of aspirants is long in the JD(S) for ministerial berths, voices of dissent over rewarding undeserving candidates over merit is also being heard. “It is natural for leaders to have issues, especially when the party is part of a coalition government. Seniors will hear these issues and all dissent will be addressed amicably,” Sharavana added.

On the way out?

July 2017: Adagur H Vishwanath, who had quit Congress, joins JD(S)
Vishwanath had accused then CM Siddaramaiah of ignoring party leaders, workers 
Was welcomed into JD(S) by HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy

Aug 2018: Vishwanath appointed JD(S) president

Dec 2018: Vishwanath cites health reasons, wants to step down from post
JD(S) looks at appointing 5 working presidents for 5 regions, as part of expansion plan 

