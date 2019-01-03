Jharkhand helps Karnataka police tackle cyber crime

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of cases of people falling prey to callers who claim to be bank executives increasing in the city, the Jharkhand police have extended their support to the state police in tackling cyber crimes.

Investigation into many cybercrime cases by the city police have pointed to the involvement of con-callers from Jamtara district, Jharkhand, which is known as a hotspot for cyber crimes.

The callers get the one-time password sent from the bank to its customers by misleading victims by claiming that their debit/credit cards will expire, and that it needs to be upgraded.

The Jharkhand police had come up with the ‘investigation cooperation request for cybercrime’, an initiative to help police from other states in probing cyber crimes having links to Jharkhand. Now, Director General of Police of Jharkhand, DK Pandey, has written to his counterpart in Karnataka, DG & IGP Neelmani N Raju, extending support.

He has stated in the letter that any investigating officer with permission from an SP rank officer can apply and seek cooperation on the Jharkhand police website.

He has also requested the state police chief to direct all officers in Karnataka about the same and avail assistance so that the menace of cybercriminals operating from Jharkhand can be curbed. Following the letter, the DG & IGP has also directed officers on taking the help of the Jharkhand police when required.