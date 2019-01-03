Home States Karnataka

KSRTC stops bus services to Kerala

Published: 03rd January 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 09:30 AM

Image of a KSRTC bus unsed for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has stopped its bus services from the State to cities in Kerala on Wednesday.

Various organisations in Kerala have called for a Bandh after two women entered the Sabarimala temple on Tuesday. So as a precautionary measure, KSRTC has stopped it's operations. 

A statement from KSRTC said that from Bengaluru to Kerala three services have been stopped. This apart, around 40 services from Mangaluru to Kerala and around 20 services from other divisions stand cancelled.

