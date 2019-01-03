Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Parents concerned about proposed Right to Education amendment

Experts say the proposal has not been discussed in the state assembly and that they were hoping that it would come up in the winter session.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

School children

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education activists and experts have been receiving calls from concerned parents on whether the education department will be implementing the proposed amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) rules that suggests that parents can send their children to a private school under the 25 per cent quota only in situations of unavailability of a government primary school in a radius of 1 km and a higher primary school in a radius of 3 km. 

Experts say the proposal has not been discussed in the state assembly and that they were hoping that it would come up in the winter session. Since that did not happen either, they expect it to come up in the first session of the Assembly this year, which will not be held before the start of the academic year. 

Nagasimha G Rao, convener, RTE Task Force, said, “We keep getting calls from concerned parents. We try to explain to them that it has to be passed in both houses of the legislature and only then can it be implemented”

