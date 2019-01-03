Pay estate owner Rs 50,000: Karnataka High Court tells forest department

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has imposed cost of Rs 50,000 on forest authorities for misleading the owner of a coffee estate and permitting him to cut trees, though he had not established his right over the trees grown on ‘Bane’ land in Kodagu district.

A division bench of Justice L Narayanaswamy and Justice P B Bajanthri ordered the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Madikeri division, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle, and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Forest and Resources) to pay the cost, while disposing of the writ appeal filed by them.

The court ordered them to pay Rs 50,000 for misleading coffee estate owner Udaya Eshwaran of Kirudale village in Somwarpet taluk, permitting him to cut trees and handing over timber to the government.

Forest authorities filed an appeal against the order of the single judge bench. Eshwaran had prayed the judge to direct the forest authorities to refund 90% of Rs 4.31 crore, along with interest, at the rate of 12% per annum by way of damages.