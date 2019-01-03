Relief for Karnataka lecturers: No need to pay back Dearness Allowance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers working with government degree colleges in the state can breathe a massive sigh of relief, as they don’t need to pay back the Dearness Allowance (DA) drawn by them between January 2006 to December 2009. Earlier, the Department of Collegiate Education would ask the teachers to return the sum.

Over 5,000 teachers have drawn DA between 2006 to 2009, but during 2017- 2018, the department had issued an order asking teachers to pay back the withdrawn amount, after objections raised by the accounts general (AG) during the audit. However, following protests and requests from the faculty, the then-higher education minister, Basavaraja Rayareddi, stalled the order temporarily.

Recently, the Karnataka Government College Teachers Association (KGCTA) sought information from the AG’s office under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, where it clarified that, the objection was towards HRA and other allowances, and not regarding the DA.

The reply read, “The words DA and CAS have to be ignored with reference to this clarification, as they are already governed by separate provisions of the government order, dated 24-12-2009. Thus, the revised DA rates are also payable from 01-01-2006 on the revised pay, and the benefit of CAS has to be regulated in accordance.”

The government order asking teachers to pay back the DA drawn was causing trouble for the teachers, as the amount ranged between Rs 20,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

“When the department issued an order last year asking us to pay back the DA, we met the then-higher education minister, who stalled it temporarily. But realising the misinterpretation in the objection made by the AG, we sought details/clarifications under RTI, which was a big relief to us,” said TM Manjunath, president, KGCTA.

However, KGCTA has already submitted the copies received under RTI to the Department of Collegiate Education, and are waiting for the revised order.

Meanwhile, department officials said that they are communicating with the government based on the RTI replies. Malleshwarappa, director of the department, said, “We have received copies of the RTI replies, and based on the information, we will write to the government on how to work it out.”