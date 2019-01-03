Residents sick of foul smell from Karnataka Compost Development Corporation plant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) plant in Kudlu has been the cause of distress for several residents in the area, thanks to the foul smell that emanates from the waste treatment plant. Now, the residents of Parangipalya, Haralukunte and those who live towards Somsundarpalya lake, say that the leachate (liquid generated after treating waste) generated during the waste treatment process is not only the cause of stink, but is also being released into the Somsundrapalya lake.

Mahesh R, a resident of Haralukunte said, “The stench is unbearable. My son has asthma which has been increasing because of the smell. When I consulted the doctor, I was advised to use masks if I am staying around the plant.”

Another resident and a social entrepreneur Yashaswi (name changed) pointed out that the waste at the plant is way more than what it can handle. “Even though bio filters are installed, 100-120 tonnes of garbage is a lot to store and treat, on a regular basis.”

When CE visited the plant, we found that while it was once equipped with machineries to segregate and treat around 60-70 tonnes of solid waste, now around 130 tonnes of waste is dumped on a daily basis.

“This waste has to be first segregated into decomposable and non-decomposable, after which only the decomposable waste is treated. The rest is sent to landfills in trucks,” said Jyoti Chowrulkar, manager of the plant.

According to an official from the plant, the leachate generated is stored in a tank and is treated in STPs. “These are then stored and used by us to make compost. Farmers and agriculturists also take leachate to use as manure. More than 3,000 litres of leachate is generated every day.”

False allegation

While some residents alleged that leachate is being released into the Somsundrapalya lake, Jaykumar, an official from the plant clarified that it is not leachate, but the water after treating waste that is being released. “We store the leachate in a tank which is specifically for the liquid generated from treating waste.” Newly-appointed BBMP joint commissioner (South), Soujanya, said, “We have been working on the maintenance of this plant.

Waste intake is a major concern, however, we are treating it regularly. The stench is of the chemicals released when waste is left to decompose inside the plant. For this, the biofilters have been put in place. As per the demand of the residents, it is not possible to move the plant or stop treating waste. It is one of the major KCDC plants which treats large amounts of solid waste every day.”

1975 The year KCDC plant in Kudlu was set up

130 tonnes

Solid waste received by the plant every day