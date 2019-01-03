Sammelana visitors to relish 1 lakh​ rottis from Karnataka's Shigli village

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Participants attending the 84th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will get to relish the flavours of North Karnataka. All thanks to the residents of Shigli village of Gadag district — who are preparing 1 lakh kadak rottis (90,000 made of jowar and 10,000 of pearl millet) to be sent to feed the literature fans attending the mega event to be held in Dharwad on January 4, 5 and 6.

These rottis will be prepared, dried and then sent to Dharwad. The Dharwad district administration has given the responsibility of preparing and sending the rottis to a team led by Madhu Hulagur, Kamalakka Kuttappanavar and Shobha Megalani who specialise in making the delicacy in large numbers. The makers charge `3 per rotti.

Many women from the village are now helping Madhu Hulagur and his team in preparing the rottis.

They have been on the job for the last 15 days and are preparing 4,000 rottis each day. The idea was mooted by Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar, who hails from Shigli village. “Hence, he wants to introduce the same to all literary fans who will visit Dharwad for the event,” said a Dharwad district administration source.

“We are really happy that we are making rottis for the literary fest this time. We are sure that people from across Karnataka will like the Shigli rotti,” Madhu Hulagur said.