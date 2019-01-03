All commercial vehicles with national permits to have GPS: Karnataka Transport Minister DC Thammanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state transport department, which has implemented the central government’s direction to install vehicle tracking systems with emergency buttons, will also make the devices compulsory in existing commercial passenger vehicles and vehicles with national permits. They will have to get the devices installed once an order is issued to this effect.

Launching the programme of implementation of GPS with panic buttons in vehicles at Yeshwanthpur RTO office on Wednesday, Transport Minister DC Thammanna said, “The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its notification had directed that passenger vehicles and vehicles with national permits, which will be registered from January 1, 2019, must have GPS with panic buttons. It had left it to the state governments to decide to extend the same to existing vehicles as well.”

He added, “It is a good programme in the interest of safety of passengers. Thus, we are thinking of implementing it to existing vehicles also. It is under discussion and an order will be issued about it soon. A deadline will be set for vehicles to install the devices.”

Device costs between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000

Transport Commissioner V P Ikkeri said that the emergency buttons installed in public service vehicles will be connected to a central control room. In times of emergency, if the passenger presses the emergency button, the alert will be received by the central control room, which will get details of the vehicle along with the location details. This will help the enforcement agency arrange rescue and relief measures. Real-time information will also be relayed to the central server about the location and speed of the vehicle and the distance travelled.

The transport department, based on the information, will be able to control rash and reckless driving, and thus, prevent accidents and loss of human lives. Driving patterns and behaviour will also be regulated by the department using this information in the future.