Karnataka government declares 156 taluks as drought-hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has declared 156 of 176 taluks in the state as drought-hit during the Rabi season.

It has also directed officials of the district administration to perform a comprehensive survey on the extent of losses suffered during the season, and to submit a report to the state. Steps should be taken to ensure that residents of drought-hit areas are provided basic facilities such as drinking water and fodder for animals during this dry spell, it said.

Funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund and National Disaster Relief Fund should be utilised for the process, said a cabinet sub-committee on drought and other natural disasters, chaired by revenue minister RV Deshpande, recently.