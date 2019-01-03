Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government declares 156 taluks as drought-hit

The Karnataka government has declared 156 of 176 taluks in the state as drought-hit during the Rabi season.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has declared 156 of 176 taluks in the state as drought-hit during the Rabi season.

It has also directed officials of the district administration to perform a comprehensive survey on the extent of losses suffered during the season, and to submit a report to the state. Steps should be taken to ensure that residents of drought-hit areas are provided basic facilities such as drinking water and fodder for animals during this dry spell, it said. 

Funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund and National Disaster Relief Fund should be utilised for the process, said a cabinet sub-committee on drought and other natural disasters, chaired by revenue minister RV Deshpande, recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government Karnataka Karnataka drought hit taluks Drought hit Karnataka taluks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp