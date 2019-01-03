Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Street Vendors Act to be set into motion soon

While the draft rules for the same were introduced in Karnataka in 2014, it wasn’t until 2016 that the rules were finalised.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:48 AM

Street Vendors

The proposed rules include a smart card that will contain details of the vendor and location.

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that will come as major relief to many street vendors, the Street Vendors Act will finally be implemented in a few weeks from now, said Amlan Aditya Biswas, the secretary of skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department (SDEL).

Earlier, the Urban Development Department (UDD) managed the proceedings of the act, but it was later handed over to SDEL. Street vendors in Bengaluru have always been accused of encroaching footpaths and residential areas, and the act aims to provide them some respite from the same.

An official from SDEL who wished to be anonymous said the rules include norms that dictate how zone allocation will be done for vendors. This will also involve a set of ‘guidance values’ that will be useful in situations where a vendor is asked to vacate a spot. “We are trying to bring in smart cards which will be embedded with a 64kb chip. It will contain details of the vendor and a map that can be used to track the vendor,” he explained. 

The altered rules also include the rent that has to be paid by a vendor for occupying a spot. The High Court had ordered for the rules to be drafted by October, so it could be sent for a final review to the Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation (DPAL). 

SDEL secretary Vishwas said, “There were several alterations which were necessary in terms of town vending committees. Specifics of vending committees , the vendors and zone enumeration based on vendors in grade A, B and so on are worked on now. We will be sending these new set of regulations under the Street Vendors Act to the DPAL for a final review in 20-25 days, after which it will be implemented.”

