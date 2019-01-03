Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Bapuji Vidyaniketan School charges Rs 7 per day as fee

The school has 140 children, most of them coming from poor economical background.

Bapuji Vidyaniketan School

Students attend a PT class in Bapuji Vidyaniketan school.

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: This school in Hubballi charges Rs 7 per day for  LKG and UKG students. The school does not take donation and is run by a retired art teacher. Bapuji Vidyaniketan School in Anand Nagar is successfully running in its third year and the school collects Rs 5 per day for pre-nursery students and Rs 7 per day for LKG and UKG students.

The school has 140 children, most of them coming from poor economical background. The school has all the basic facilities including toilets, play area and CCTVs.

This is the dreamchild of Wallimahammad Dharwad, a retired art teacher from Hubballi who decided to establish a school that does not take donation and whose fee structure is affordable.

“There are nine teachers in the school and the fee collected is used to pay salaries to the teachers. We teach both Kannada and English. The school also gets donations from the local businessmen in Hubballi and Dharwad and many young teachers who come here to teach students for free,” he said.

“When I was studying, my family had difficult times. I wanted to leave studies due to financial issues. Hence, I decided to do something for society and came up with the fee structure. For instance, when I say for UKG the parents have to pay Rs 210 per month, they are exhilarated and ensure that their wards do not leave school,” he said.

He said, “I have seen many families stopping their children from going to school due to high fees. We take Rs 500 at the time of admission and the money is used for the children stationery and other purposes. We also provide free uniform.”

