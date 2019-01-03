Home States Karnataka

Water remains a distant dream for Karnataka's Diggaon village

 The Gulbarga district administration has already started supplying drinking water through tankers in this village.

Water

Water being released into a well in Diggaon village. | EPS

By Ramkrishna Badseshi 
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Diggaon village of Chittapur taluk, though it has over 300 ancient wells, has started facing severe drinking water problem much before the onset of summer this year. The district administration has already started supplying drinking water through tankers in this village.

The rulers of the region constructed over 300 wells during their times. According to Chandrashekhar, a local, there was no problem of water even a decade ago. “But due to poor maintenance of the wells — not desilting them and deepening them — the village has started facing water problem during summer in the last 10 years,” he said.

The villagers said, “Even though Orient Cement Company has established its unit, it has not taken any step for development in infrastructure.  The cement company has constructed a pure drinking water unit near the GP office at Diggaon, but we don’t get even one drop of water.”

President of Diggaon Grama Panchayat Basavaraj Palled said Kalaburagi ZP has made arrangements for supplying drinking water through tankers. “The tankers will pour water into the wells from where the villagers have to collect it.

The district administration has to take permanent measures to solve the drinking water crisis, once for all,” he said.

Diggaon village Karnataka Chittapur taluk Gulbarga district

