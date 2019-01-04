Bandh: Karnataka cancels 92 bus services to Kerala

Home States Karnataka

A KSRTC release stated that it suffered a loss of Rs 10.16 lakh, which included both the cancelled trips and the damage caused to the vehicles.

BENGALURU:  Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) authorities cancelled 92 bus services between Karnataka and Kerala from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday. A couple of KSRTC buses that reached Kerala on Thursday morning were damaged after miscreants pelted stones at them. A KSRTC release stated that it suffered a loss of Rs 10.16 lakh, which included both the cancelled trips and the damage caused to the vehicles.

Various organisations in Kerala called for a bandh after two women entered Sabarimala temple on Tuesday. As a result, KSRTC stopped its operations as a precautionary measure. According to a release from KSRTC, the 92 services that were cancelled to various cities in Kerala included three from Bengaluru, 40 from Mangaluru, 20 from Mysuru Rural, 13 from Puttur, two from Hassan and two from Chikkamagaluru.

“We cancelled buses that ply during morning hours. We did not want to take a risk and so we made sure our buses do not reach Kerala by evening. However, buses started operating from 4pm, so that by the time they reach Kerala, the bandh is over,” a senior official from KSRTC told Express. Private bus operators from Bengaluru plied buses to Kerala in the night. 

