Karnataka: Congress should treat us well, say HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy

This is the first time he has spoken about JD(S) coming to power on its own after the coalition government was sworn in.

JD(S) state president H Vishwanath (second from left), Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and MLC Basavaraj Horatti share a laugh, as party supremo H D Deve Gowda sits deep in thought at the party headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Shriram BN

By  Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: First, it was former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and, on Thursday, it was Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s turn to send a clear message to coalition partner Congress on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls. Reminding the Congress that the deal to contest elections in an alliance “is yet to be sealed”, Kumaraswamy, addressing party leaders at the JD(S) headquarters, said he hoped that the seats will be shared in the 2:1 ratio currently used for other positions in the government.

While the speeches of Gowda and Kumaraswamy touched upon farm loan waiver, criticism of the Union government and need for strengthening the JD(S) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the duo also carefully dropped hints for the Congress to pick up. “An alliance for Lok Sabha elections is still under discussion. They (Congress) should treat us well and I am sure they will.

We currently have a 2:1 formula in place and I hope Congress will agree to the same formula,” he said. Kumaraswamy also asked JD(S) workers to elect “11-12” MPs from the party. Gowda too has been hinting at 10-12 as the ideal number of Lok Sabha seats his party would like to contest in alliance with the Congress. The coalition government has barely completed seven months, but that did not stop Kumaraswamy from speaking about the next assembly elections.

“Elect this party to rule independently for a full five-year term and I will ensure Karnataka’s number one position in the country. If I do not take the state to numero uno position, I will shut shop and demolish this building,” Kumaraswamy said pointing to the party headquarters. 

This is the first time he has spoken about JD(S) coming to power on its own after the coalition government was sworn in. “Loan waiver of Karnataka is a model for the entire country. The Janata Dal government made it possible,” Kumaraswamy said, leaving out Congress from the credit.

Gowda, who has been pressuring the Congress to begin seat-sharing negotiations, claimed that the onus of keeping the alliance going was mainly on that party. “Whatever the pains of a coalition government, we have to set them aside and move forward. They should take care of how well they treat regional parties. I won’t speak ill of anyone,” he said. 

JD(S) leader P G R Sindhia resonated the sentiment of many party leaders when he said, “Congress can’t take us for granted just because we are in a coalition. We will protect our identity and ideology.” The warning shot of sorts comes at a time when leaders of the party have claimed that the option of fighting the Lok Sabha polls independently is also open for them.

