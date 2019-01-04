Home States Karnataka

Delay in payment upsets cane farmers in Karnataka's Mandya

The slow crushing of cane and other lapses in production have set the tone for ‘Mysugar politics’ in the region.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mysugar factory

The Mysugar factory in Mandya. | Udayashankar S

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Mysugar, a state-owned sugar factory, has come under fire for crushing cane at a slow pace and delaying payment to cane growers. The government’s decision to start crushing cane was a respite to farmers in Mandya who were hit hard by the continuous dry spell for the last four years.

The slow crushing of cane and other lapses in production have set the tone for ‘Mysugar politics’ in the region. The failure on the part of the factory management to make advance payment that would help farmers harvest the standing crop is forcing them to look up to other private factories.

Encashing on the situation and lapses in Mysugar, private sugar factories have accepted sugarcane from Mysugar area that covers 15 to 18 km falling in Mandya, Srirangapatna and Maddur taluks. However, Rajya Raitha Sangha and BJP leaders want the government to run the factory as many private factories fix cane prices based on the prices fixed at Mysugar.

Referring to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s claims that he has a special love for Mandya, they said now it’s time for the latter to bail out Mysugar factory from a financial mess. They wanted the government to run it to its fullest capacity as more than 2.7 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is grown in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysugar factory Mysugar politics Mandya sugar factory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp