I-T officials question Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Water Resources minister DK Shivakumar was questioned by Income Tax department’s officials for over two hours on Thursday. The questioning started from around 2 pm in the afternoon. According to sources, Shivakumar appeared before I-T officials after a notice was issued to his mother Gowramma in connection with the raids carried out on Shivakumar and his relatives in August 2017.

The notice was issued at her residence in Avalahalli in Kanakapura taluk, following which he arrived at the I-T office.

The minister was questioned when several top Sandalwood actors and producers were being raided across the city. Apart from Shivakumar, industrialist Sachin Narayan was questioned in the case for which the former was summoned.